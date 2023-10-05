Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,294,000 after acquiring an additional 563,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 479,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,471 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

