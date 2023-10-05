Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

