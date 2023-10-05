Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.