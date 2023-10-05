Allworth Financial LP Purchases 268 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

