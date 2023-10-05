Allworth Financial LP Purchases 448 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.