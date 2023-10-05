Allworth Financial LP Purchases 46 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $261.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

