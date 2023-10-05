Allworth Financial LP Purchases 844 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 6,028.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in WPP by 2,330.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WPP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $813.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

