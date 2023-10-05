Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

