Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

