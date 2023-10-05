Allworth Financial LP Sells 109,367 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,367 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.06% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 384.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBF stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $107.08.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

