Allworth Financial LP Sells 171 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SouthState by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

