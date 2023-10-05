Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,802 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $804.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $40.04.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

