Allworth Financial LP Sells 376 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $401.28 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

