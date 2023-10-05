Allworth Financial LP Sells 405 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

