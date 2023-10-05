Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,341 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 248,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,650 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

