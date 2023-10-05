Allworth Financial LP Sells 45 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $432.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $457.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.25. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.68.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

