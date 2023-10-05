Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,783 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFG opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

