Allworth Financial LP Sells 591 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

