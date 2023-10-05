Allworth Financial LP Sells 619 Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.39% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

WINC stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

