Allworth Financial LP Sells 76 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

