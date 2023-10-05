Allworth Financial LP Sells 81 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

