Allworth Financial LP Sells 815 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

