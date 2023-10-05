Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

