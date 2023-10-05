Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

