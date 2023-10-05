Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $75,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

