Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 165,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

