Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 536,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

