Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

