Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

AMZN stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

