ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 996,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $290.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.53. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

