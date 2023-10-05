Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.5% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.