Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

