Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is VeraBank N.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

