Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

