Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Apple makes up 10.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.49. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

