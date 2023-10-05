Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NNS Holding purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 738,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

