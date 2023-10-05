Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

