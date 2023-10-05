Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 442,028 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.9% during the second quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 371,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.3% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

