Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,918,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,430. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $668.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

