Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

