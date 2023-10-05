Atwater Malick LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1,370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $318.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

