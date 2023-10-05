Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

