Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
