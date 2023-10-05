Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

