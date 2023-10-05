Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 75.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

