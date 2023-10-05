Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

