Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 394.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

