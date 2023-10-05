Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $823.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $857.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.06. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

