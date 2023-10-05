Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $59.73 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.