Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,572 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

